Cops in Egg Harbor Township say an armed man from Philadelphia was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a gas station.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says the robbery happened just after 5:30 PM at the Sunoco station on Fire Road in the Farmington section of the township.

At the scene,

Officers made contact with the victim/gas attendant. The victim stated the suspect approached the gas booth, brandished a handgun and demanded the money. The suspect fled on foot south on Fire Road. The victim was not injured during the incident. The victim and witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect.

Cops, checking the area around the Fire Road Apartments, located a suspect fitting that description, who then ran into the apartment complex where he was located and taken into custody.

Police say, "evidence from the robbery, [including] the handgun used was located discarded by the suspect when he fled from officers."

19-year-old Lamar Morrison of Philadelphia has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun, aggravated assault, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Morrison is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

