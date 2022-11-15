Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men

Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11.

Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation.

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

Source: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

