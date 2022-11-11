EHT Police Want to Talk with Two Mature-Aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation.
The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media.
Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals - or what they may have done.
If you can help EHT Police with information, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com
