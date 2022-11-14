We're New Jersey. We have an opinion on everything. Even Disney princesses. Which one makes our hearts melt the most?



Kids grow up idolizing Disney princesses. They give us their beauty, yes, but also their strength. Disney princesses are most often strong female role models. They're trusting and brave and part of stories that have made us laugh and cry, but that we can never forget.

So, who gets New Jersey's Disney princess crown?

The folks at Shane Co. turned to online sources like Disney Princess Wiki and Fun Money Mom to collect data that would rank the most popular Disney princesses by state.

Did we choose Aladdin's beloved Jasmine who stood up to her own father in the name of love?

Elsa from Frozen for learning from her mistakes?

Snow White for just plainly being a victim of jealousy?

How about Belle for not judging a book, or a beast, by its cover?

For the Garden State, there's just one that rises to the surface above all the others (or should be say SWIMS).

Of COURSE Ariel, The Little Mermaid would be NJ's top Disney princess!

We're a coastal state with tons of beaches and residents who flock to them. It's the Jersey Shore! I bet if we had to chance to make a Disney princess from scratch we'd start with making her a mermaid, so this makes perfect sense.

More than a quarter of the United States adore Ariel, followed by Sleeping Beauty's Aurora at No. 2, and then Belle from Beauty and the Beast at No. 3. See where your favorite princess ranked!

