Atlantic City will soon be minus one attraction with the closing of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum.



After more than 25 years of entertaining boardwalk-goers with its collection of oddities, Ripley's will call it quits after December 31st, Press of Atlantic City reports.

In a statement, museum manager Chris Connelly said, “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years. We’re thankful to have offered a unique form of entertainment and education at the Jersey Shore, and we hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit.”

But, according to Connelly, the local franchisee of Ripley's already has something new in mind for the space, but he didn't elaborate beyond saying the concept will be 'new' and 'fresh'.

Over the years, Ripley's on the Atlantic City Boardwalk has welcomed a number of gifted and talented folks. For instance, most recently, Carl 'The Jersey Eye-Popper' made an appearance at the museum.

Well, guess you'll have to get your fix of shrunken heads elsewhere. Thanks for the memories (and the nightmares), Ripley's.

