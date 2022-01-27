Eric Church is joining the ever-growing list of country singers who have opened bars and entertainment venues in the heart of downtown Nashville. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that the country superstar has partnered with an investment group to open a 6-story honky-tonk called Chief's on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Church and AJ Capital Partners' Ben Weprin have partnered for the venture, which is slated to open at 200 Broadway in the building that formerly housed Cotton Eyed Joe. Big & Rich star John Rich previously owned the building, which AJ Capital Partners purchased for $24.5 million in October. Church and Weprin now co-own the building, according to reports.

Chief's is slated to include a six-story bar, a music performance venue with seating and a Whole Hog BBQ restaurant that will be headed up by James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott.

Church says the venture marks the fulfillment of all of the big dreams he had when he first came to Nashville with nothing.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” he tells the Tennessean. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream."

Chief's is tentatively slated to open in 2023.

Church joins stars including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and more who have opened bars in the downtown area of Nashville, which caters heavily to tourists.

