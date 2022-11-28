Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets.

The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.

In a statement, the singer explains that he wanted to centralize control of his professional work, especially as his endeavors outside of music continue to diversify.

"I'm incredibly proud of this path we've taken to get to this point in all our careers and to have experienced so much of it together," he notes. "As our business continues to expand in different areas, it was important to me to establish a team of people that is focused on this growth."

He adds, "None of us got into music for the business of it, yet it's part of how we are our most creative selves: Through finding those other avenues for connection. It's humbling to be in a position where such incredibly talented people want to focus on the future together."

Church's Solid Entertainment team includes President Marshall Alexander, who will take the helm as the representative for Chief's. Shane Allen and Kimsey Kerr will oversee Outsiders Radio, while Hayley Harris will manage Church's fan club, Bryan Chisolm is heading up digital marketing and Matt Wheeler retains his role overseeing official merchandise. Brandon Schneeberger will be stepping in to oversee day-to-day management for Church himself.