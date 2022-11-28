Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets

Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment in Partnership With Manager John Peets

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Eric Church is keeping his ever-expanding empire in-house with the creation of Solid Entertainment, a new partnership between the star and his longtime manager, John Peets.

The company — conceived as an "all-inclusive enterprise," according to a press release — will oversee investments surrounding Church's various brand expansions, such as his downtown Nashville bar and venue, Chief's, his SiriusXM channel, Outsiders Radio and his mainstay merch operation and fan club, the Church Choir.

In a statement, the singer explains that he wanted to centralize control of his professional work, especially as his endeavors outside of music continue to diversify.

"I'm incredibly proud of this path we've taken to get to this point in all our careers and to have experienced so much of it together," he notes. "As our business continues to expand in different areas, it was important to me to establish a team of people that is focused on this growth."

He adds, "None of us got into music for the business of it, yet it's part of how we are our most creative selves: Through finding those other avenues for connection. It's humbling to be in a position where such incredibly talented people want to focus on the future together."

Church's Solid Entertainment team includes President Marshall Alexander, who will take the helm as the representative for Chief's. Shane Allen and Kimsey Kerr will oversee Outsiders Radio, while Hayley Harris will manage Church's fan club, Bryan Chisolm is heading up digital marketing and Matt Wheeler retains his role overseeing official merchandise. Brandon Schneeberger will be stepping in to oversee day-to-day management for Church himself.

Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked

There are plenty of feel-good country jams on this list of the top country songs of 2022, but the No. 1 song is a gut punch. These 10 songs are ranked by critical acclaim, radio and sales success, and importance to the genre.

Five of the 10 artists made our Top Country Songs list from 2021 as well, but there are no repeats. If a song made a previous list or didn't spend most of its time on the charts in 2022, it's not eligible. So, before you ask where your favorite song is, be sure the miss isn't just a technicality.
Filed Under: Eric Church
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3