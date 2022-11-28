2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Get our free mobile app

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.

As a result of the search, approximately one-half kilo of methamphetamine and $17,600.00 in United States Currency was seized.

100 block of Bentz Avenue in Villas NJ - Photo: Google Maps 100 block of Bentz Avenue in Villas NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Both Lear and Bellemare were charged with the following:

First-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Second-degree conspiracy (possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine)

Third-degree possession of methamphetamine

Third-degree money laundering

Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Lear was also charged with third-degree hindering.

The pair was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Sutherland says his office will continue to work hand in hand with federal partners and local municipalities to target anyone selling illegal controlled dangerous substances.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

