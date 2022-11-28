Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey

Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state.

Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking food in the state of New Jersey and the duo had two places in our area crack their list of 30 for 2022.

On that next trip you take to Atlantic City, you have to add a stop at The Ducktown Tavern. Located at 2400 Atlantic Ave in the ducktown section of Atlantic City, you're going to have to stop in and try the chili, which makes the list coming in at No. 28.

The chili is nice and thick, one of the better bar chilis out there.

With 28 TVs the Ducktown is a great neighborhood spot to watch the games, grab a beer, and now you can add a nice bowl of chili to the list of reasons to stop into this great Atlantic City tavern.

Down in Cape May county, coming in at No. 15 on the list is Maui's Dog House in North Wildwood.

The sacrilegious, with chili, raw onions, spicy mustard and beer-cooked kraut. The latter is a chili dog with serious attitude and spice.

Remember this list was chili and chili dogs and Maui's Dog House has many offerings that have chili on them.

Located at 806 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood, Maui's has over 29 toppings including Homemade Chili, Sauerkraut cooked in beer, and more great reasons to stop down to North Wildwood. However, you're going to have to wait until the summer, Maui's closed for the season back in September, but has been serving great hot dogs (and chili) since 1999.

So what spots have your favorite chili?

Here are a few of my favorite places to get chili in the area: Bourre, Loteria, and Wingcraft in Atlantic City, Crossroads in Egg Harbor City, Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville, Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing, No. 79 in Hammonton, Charlie's Bar in Somers Point to name a few of my favorites.