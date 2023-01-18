If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

This destination is one I have never visited before and it's right in Upper Freehold Township in Cream Ridge, Monmouth County. It's part of the Monmouth County Park System. Historic Walnford is a little spot with lots of history for you to take in.

Historic Walnford is on the National Register of Historic Places in America. You can visit the Waln Farm including the family home, stables, and grist mill. The Waln home dates back to 1773 along with the 19th-century Grist Mill. The site is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. It was fascinating to walk through the home and see various rooms and contents from over the years in this 250-year-old mansion. The stables were also very interesting as they contained an antique sled and carriage that is on display. In the Grist Mill, you can see where grains were processed and how the machinery of the day worked hundreds of years ago. Fascinating for any history buff.

We did ask the tour guide from the parks department if there were any ghost sightings but she said to the best of her knowledge there have been no ghost reports. "Either we have no ghosts or they are very content".

I am adding this to my series "Hiking NJ" because there are places to walk if you'd like to get maybe a 2-mile hike in. There are the grounds and there is also a nice country road that runs in and out of the park that will give you about a mile if you do it in both directions. So although it's not your typical park to hike, you can get a bit of a walk-in at Historic Walnford.

Here is my "Ultra Mega Photo Gallery" for you to check out and see all that is available to see at Historic Walnford, definitely glad we made a visit to this historic part of the Monmouth County Parks System.

