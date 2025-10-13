The Life-Saving Voicemail Trick Every NJ Adventurer Needs

Photo by Norbert Buduczki on Unsplash

If you're anything like me, a South Jersey gal who lives for hiking the Pine Barrens or kayaking our lesser-known rivers, then you know the outdoors can go from peaceful to problematic really fast. One second you’re paddling in serenity, the next, your kayak tips, your phone's soaked, and there's no one around for miles.

Worse? No cell signal. No way to call for help.

No Signal? No Problem (Sort Of)

Here’s the wild voicemail hack going viral: If you're stuck somewhere with no signal and limited phone battery, change your voicemail greeting to include crucial details like these...

  • Your exact location
  • What activity you’re doing
  • What happened to you
  • Any injuries or next steps you’re taking

Why? Because if your phone dies, someone trying to reach you, like a family member or emergency responder, can still hear that message and relay it to search crews.

Nature Can Be Unforgiving

Whether you’re enjoying epic outdoor adventures like hiking Wharton State Forest or wandering into those deep Pine Barrens trails, signal drops happen. Combine that with dead zones, low battery, and sudden accidents and this little voicemail trick becomes not just smart, but potentially life-saving.

Heads up though: some have claimed you can do this without service. That’s false, according to USA Today. You still need some signal or data to update your voicemail.

If you ever find yourself in a low-signal area but can still update, do it ASAP. Outdoor adventures = amazing memories, for sure. But nature doesn’t always play fair. If you lose your way or get hurt, your voicemail might just be your voice of survival.

10 Important Hiking Safety Tips

Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

