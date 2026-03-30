I wasn't expecting to find a tick in March. Not on my dog's face, at least.

This weekend though, there it was. I couldn't believe it. A live tick crawling near my dog Mia's eye. I felt like it was taunting me the my naive expectation of not seeing any for a few more weeks, at least. That dream came crashing down quick, I can tell you that.

Luckily, the tick hadn’t bitten yet, but it was enough to change how I think about tick season.

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In New Jersey, tick season may no longer start in late spring. Apparently, it’s starting now.

Tick Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

Why Ticks Are Showing Up Earlier In NJ

Across New Jersey, ticks are emerging weeks earlier than usual. The reason comes down to one thing: weather patterns are changing.

Warmer winter stretches, combined with lingering moisture, have created what experts call a “false spring.” Even short bursts of mild temperatures, around 50 degrees, can trigger tick activity.

READ MORE: South Jersey Beach Erosion Takes Out Strathmere Lifeguard Headquarters

Instead of staying dormant, ticks are waking up early and staying active longer.

What Kind Of Ticks Are Lurking in NJ? Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

Why South Jersey Is Getting Hit With Ticks First

South Jersey is especially vulnerable due to its environment:

- Dense wooded areas

- Leaf litter that traps warmth

- Mild microclimates near wetlands

These conditions allow species like Blacklegged (deer) ticks and Lone star ticks to become active as early as mid-March. That's just the sad truth for all of us outdoor enthusiasts.

New Rutgers Program can ID and track ticks across NJ Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

What This Means For Pet Owners

If you have pets, the timeline has changed.

Tick prevention isn’t something to start in May anymore, it needs to start now.

After walks, hikes, or even time in the backyard:

🕷️ Check around ears, eyes, and paws

🕷️ Run your hands along the body for bumps

🕷️ Remove ticks immediately if found

Sadly, even one warm afternoon can be just enough for tick exposure.

Tick Photo by Marino Linic on Unsplash loading...

Pre-Spring Ticks Are Getting More Common

This isn’t just a one-off event, either. It’s part of a growing trend.

Milder winters and unpredictable weather patterns are extending tick activity across the Northeast. What used to be a short, defined season is becoming longer, earlier, and harder to predict.

Finding a tick in March used to be surprising. Now, it’s becoming normal.

If you live in New Jersey, it’s time to start thinking about tick prevention weeks earlier than you used to.

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