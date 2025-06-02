Summer is right around the corner. Most people think the only thing there is to do in the Garden State during the warmer months is go to the beach.

Don’t get me wrong… Jersey beaches are gorgeous. They’re some of the best beaches you’ll find anywhere in the US. With that being said, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the warmth and the sunshine if getting sandy isn’t your thing.

Hiking is one of the best (and cheapest) ways to spend a beautiful summer day outdoors.

Whether you’re wandering the flat pine trails of Wharton State Forest or taking on the rocky ascent of Mt. Tammany in the Delaware Water Gap (which is NOT for the weak, by the way), hiking in New Jersey can offer some of the best views you’ll experience all summer.

Hikers are warned about the serious risks that come with not preparing well for the journey. It doesn’t take much for an awesome hiking trip to turn into a disaster.

Important Safety Warning Issued For New Jersey Hikers This Summer Photo by Coline Haslé on Unsplash loading...

Hikers Warned To Take Proper Precautions This Summer

There are a few pieces of advice that all hikers are urged to follow when they hit the trails this summer.

For one, you should let a friend or family member know your destination and when you plan to return. If something goes wrong, they’ll be able to alert the proper authorities sooner rather than later.

All NJ Hikers Urged To Pay Attention To Important Safety Warning Photo by Ma lie on Unsplash loading...

Know Your Trail Map

It’s great that you have a map of your trail on your phone. However, not every twist and turn will give you service. Make sure to have a printed version or know exactly where you’re going BEFORE heading out. Download an offline version of your map or carry a printed copy. Phone service isn’t always reliable in remote areas.

Safety Warning Issued For All Hikers In New Jersey This Summer Photo by Irfan Syahmi on Unsplash loading...

Check The Weather Before Hiking

You’d be surprised how many hikers have stories about not being properly dressed for a hiking excursion that wound up a huge failure. That’s why it’s SO IMPORTANT to always check the weather beforehand to make sure you pack the essentials. It’s not just water and snacks you have to worry about. You need to know whether to bring a poncho or wear rain-resistant gear.

Hikers in New Jersey are urged to heed these 10 warnings before hitting the trails this summer.

