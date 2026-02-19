A rescue effort in the Adirondacks ended in heartbreak after a 21-year-old New Jersey woman was found dead on New York’s highest peak after hours upon hours of searching.

According to multiple reports, New York State Forest Rangers began searching for a hiker and her dog in distress around 3 p.m. last Thursday on Mount Marcy, the tallest mountain in the state. The hiker was later identified as 21-year-old Brianna Mohr of Brick, NJ.

The Search Effort On Mount Marcy

Authorities say Mohr had called 911 after hiking and slipping near the summit and becoming disoriented, unable to find her way back to the marked trail. Rangers spent about six hours navigating brutal winter conditions before locating her near the summit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her dog, who had been with her during the hike, was rescued unharmed.

Extreme Cold Conditions

Temperatures on the mountain that day ranged from 8 degrees below zero to about 20 degrees. Wind chill and exposure at high elevation can make conditions even more dangerous, especially near open summits where shelter is limited.

An autopsy later confirmed hypothermia as the cause of death.

A Harsh Reminder For Winter Hikers

Mount Marcy is a bucket-list destination for experienced hikers, but winter conditions in the Adirondacks can turn severe quickly. Even seasoned outdoor enthusiasts can face life-threatening risks when temperatures plunge and trails become icy.

Mohr’s death is a sobering reminder of how unforgiving winter hiking can be and how quickly conditions can change at higher elevations.

