We are counting down the final hours of 2022 and if you are looking for something unique and fun to do, maybe head over to Jackson and ring in 2023 with some thrills and fun at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Last year we were looking for something to do for New Year's. We were a bit tired from the usual night at home and wanted to venture out and have some fun to ring in the new year, but without the crazy party scene, which is fine but not what we were looking for. We also didn't want to travel hours and wanted to stay here in Ocean County.

We never went to "Holiday in the Park" at Six Flags Great Adventure for New Year's. We have always gone to Fright Fest for Halloween and Holiday in the Park for Santa, but New Year's we never thought of. So last year we went late afternoon and stayed til closing at 8 pm. They ended the early evening with their own celebration with fireworks, noisemakers, and fun as visitors danced and enjoyed the countdown just before 8 pm and we were home for the "official countdown" at midnight.

They have holiday lights to enjoy, firepits throughout the park to warm visitors up and great holiday treats to eat and drink. This year they have fun attractions and food for December 31st as we ring in 2023. The park is open from 1 pm to 8 pm on Saturday.

Some fun things to do include:

Gingerbread Junction

Holiday Firepits

A Main Street Christmas

Holiday Craze Mirror Maze

Holiday Magic: A Celebration of the Season

Some of the fantastic foods to try out include:

Root Deer Fizz : A festive holiday cup with Barq's Root Beer, cookie butter syrup, mini candy cane, whipped cream, and a cherry nose!

: A festive holiday cup with Barq's Root Beer, cookie butter syrup, mini candy cane, whipped cream, and a cherry nose! Holiday Dishes : Delicious turkey or pot roast platters or bowls, soup or chili in a bread bowl, or harvest spinach salad

: Delicious turkey or pot roast platters or bowls, soup or chili in a bread bowl, or harvest spinach salad Desserts: gingerbread or peppermint funnel cake or one of their festive holiday extreme cinnamon buns.

gingerbread or peppermint funnel cake or one of their festive holiday extreme cinnamon buns. Hot Cocoa: "Six Flags has a great way to keep you warm and toasty with a collectible 2022 hot chocolate mug. Refills are free on your first day and $1.99 each on return visits through the end of the year. A comforting drink perfect for chilly days and nights!"

Lots of fun to end 2022 at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

