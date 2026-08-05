We've all got that one instant dealbreaker on a first date.

Mine? Bad breath. You could be funny, charming and checking every other box, but if I get hit with a blast of onion breath halfway through dinner... it's probably not happening.

The good news? If you're dating in New Jersey, the odds are apparently on your side. A new nationwide ranking released ahead of National Fresh Breath Day found the Garden State is among the places where you're least likely to run into someone with bad breath.

Honestly, that's not the kind of ranking I expected us to do well in, but I'll gladly take it.

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New Jersey Finished Near The Bottom, And That's A Good Thing

The study measured the likelihood of bad breath across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since it ranked states by bad breath risk, finishing near the bottom is actually a compliment.

New Jersey came in at No. 42, meaning only a handful of states were considered less likely to struggle with bad breath. Researchers also gave the Garden State a relatively low bad breath score and estimated that residents have a lower-than-average chance of dealing with the issue.

So, Why Did New Jersey Do So Well?

A couple of healthy habits seem to be working in New Jersey's favor.

Compared to the rest of the country, fewer adults here smoke, and more people are keeping up with routine dental visits. Both are major factors when it comes to keeping your breath fresh.

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The only category where New Jersey blended in with everyone else was alcohol consumption, which landed almost exactly at the national average.

So while we may never top every national ranking, this is one that's surprisingly easy to smile about. If fresh breath is high on your date night checklist, New Jersey might just be a better place to find your next match than you realized.

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