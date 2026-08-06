Picture this...

You walk into a store, browse the shelves by yourself, pick out what you want, carry everything to the register and pay.

Then, right before you leave, there's a tip jar staring back at you.

That's exactly what happened to one shopper in Margate, and after she shared the experience on Facebook, it sparked a conversation that a lot of us have probably had at one point or another.

Has Tipping Culture Reached Its Breaking Point?

I'll admit it, I do tend to over-tip.

I spent years serving and bartending, so I know how much restaurant workers depend on people tipping to survive. If someone is taking care of my table, making my drink, or going the extra mile, I'm more than happy to leave a generous tip.

But this situation feels different…

According to the woman who posted the reel, she did all of her own shopping and wasn't really helped during the process. Nothing wrong with that necessarily. But, when she reached the checkout and saw a tip jar, she couldn't help but wonder what exactly the tip was for.

Honestly... I kind of get where she's coming from.

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Is It About the Tip or the Expectation?

This isn't really about one store.

It's about something shoppers are seeing more and more often. Tip jars and checkout prompts seem to be popping up everywhere, even in places where customers don't necessarily feel like they've received a service beyond completing a purchase.

Maybe there's a good reason they're there. Maybe not.

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Either way, it's sparked a conversation worth having.

I really don't think most people have a problem tipping. I think what they're questioning is whether every transaction should come with the expectation of one.

Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor