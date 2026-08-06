Let’s be honest... between the electric bills hitting us hard this summer and the endless checklist of school supplies, keeping the kids outfitted for the new year feels like an extreme sport. If your wallet is crying out for mercy right now, you are definitely not alone.

Instead of paying full price elsewhere, we can actually make some smart moves this weekend by hitting up the Back-To-School Bash at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City on Saturday, August 8th, from noon to 3 p.m. It is an easy win to stretch those dollars further while keeping the kids somewhat entertained.

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Why AC Outlets Are Actually Saving Parents Big This Weekend

Shopping smart doesn't mean settling for less. Right now, Tanger Deal Days are happening with up to 25% off major staples like Nike, Adidas, Old Navy, and other top brands.

Grabbing fresh denim, kicks, and everyday apparel on markdown is honestly the best way to handle the back-to-school rush without totally stressing your bank account. I might even hit it up so I can get it on the savings, too.

Inside the Free Family Fun At Starbucks Plaza

If you’re dragging the whole crew along, the Starbucks Plaza is hosting a ton of completely free activities to make the trip worthwhile. We are talking live local entertainment, games, face painting, cool giveaways, and even a hands-on bee workshop that the kids will love.

Plus, if you're feeling lucky, you can even toss your hat in the ring to score tickets to see Ed Sheeran live in Philly.

Knocking out the back-to-school wardrobe updates while scoring major discounts and free family entertainment? That is a total win-win for anyone trying to save a little cash this weekend. Let's face it... who doesn't want to keep a little cash in their pocket?

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis