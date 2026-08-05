First, it was the Deauville Inn in Strathmere, where the restaurant said a neighboring resident's early noise complaint forced it to cancel its Luau before the party really got started.

Now, there's another noise controversy, this time in Avalon.

According to new reports, a new bar says live music had to effectively be cut off around 8:30 p.m. after complaints from nearby residents, even though Avalon’s ordinance generally restricts certain amplified sound overnight rather than setting a blanket 8:30 p.m. curfew.

READ MORE: Deavuille Inn Cancels Luau After PREMATURE Noise Complaint In Strathmere

My Opinion: Summer Noise Is Part of the Jersey Shore

Here's where I stand.

I completely understand why people buy homes in South Jersey’s beach towns. It's where you relax, unplug and spend time with family.

But, you also chose to buy in one of the most popular tourist destinations on the East Coast.

That means summer comes with outdoor dining, live music, laughter on the sidewalks and restaurants full of people making memories.

That's not a flaw. It’s part of the reason these towns are so special.

READ MORE: The Philly Stadium Rule About Food Almost NO South Jersey People Know

Don't Lose What Makes the Shore, THE Shore

Nobody is saying businesses should be rattling windows until 2 a.m. Residents deserve peace at night.

But if we're treating 8:30 p.m. on a summer evening like it's too late for live entertainment, I think we've lost the plot.

If what you're really looking for is total peace and quiet every night, there are plenty of beautiful coastal communities, places like parts of the Outer Banks, where the pace is slower and tourism is less concentrated.

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The Jersey Shore has always been different. It's energetic, social and alive during the summer.

That's exactly why millions of people come here every year.

In my opinion, we shouldn't let a handful of noise complaints slowly chip away at the atmosphere that made these beach towns destinations in the first place.

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis