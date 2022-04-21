The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of John T. Weisbecker.

According to officials, Weisbecker was last seen on March 11, 2009, at his home in Ocean City.

Now, over 13 years later, investigators are no closer to finding him.

The FBI says,

The circumstances of his disappearance have led law enforcement officials to believe that Weisbecker may not have left his home voluntarily. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Last year, KYW-TV reported on his disappearance and said he was last seen at his family's home near 2nd Street and Asbury Avenue. A local postal carrier was the last to see him there.

Weisbecker was born on December 30, 1987, and is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes; 6' 2" tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department at (609) 399-9111 or submit a tip through the FBI's website.

