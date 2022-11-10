Federal authorities say an 18-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested for sending a manifesto containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

Sellinger's office says on November 1st, Alkattoul used a social media app to send an individual a link to a document entitled, "When Swords Collide" and admitted to this person that he wrote the document, stating, "it’s in the context of an attack on Jews."

According to a second individual, Alkattoul sent the document to at least five other people using another social media app.

Get our free mobile app

In the document, Alkattoul wrote the following:

I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself. . . I am a Muslim with so many regrets but I can assure you this attack is not one of them and Insha’Allah many more attacks like these against the enemy of Allah and the pigs and monkeys will come. I will discuss my motives in a bit but I did target a synagogue for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain. Let’s be aware of the fact that the Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west. The Jews are in fact a very powerful group in the west which is why western countries today shill for them on top of the murtadeen in Saudi Arabia and every Arab country. This attack was just to remind the Jews that as long as 1 Muslim remains in this world they will never live a pleasant life until the Muslims in Palestine, Syria, West Africa, and South Asia are living a pleasant life. The Jews support terror against the muslimeen and they always have . . . . So the motive of this attack is hatred towards Jews and their heinous acts and I don’t want anyone to tell me for a second that “not all Jews support terror against Muslims” yes they do! They have since day one. Their Torah justifies their acts and let’s keep in mind it was a Jew that tried to kill the nebi SAW.

Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said in a press release,

When we learn of credible threats to our community – whether based in hate toward religion, race, sexual orientation, or gender – we call on law enforcement and community partners to assist in identifying and mitigating that threat. Thanks to the collaborative efforts among our Joint Terrorism Task Force Members, a potentially harmful situation was averted.

The charge of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Alkattoul is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before a U.S. Magistrate in Newark federal court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities