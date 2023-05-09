Feds: Former NJ Boy Scout Camp Worker Indicted For Child Porn, Recorded Kids Using Bathrooms

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boy Scout camp worker from North Jersey for possessing and distributing child abuse and exploitation material.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 69-year-old William Mickel of Lake Hopatcong is facing one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to federal authorities, Mickel was employed by Boy Scout camps in New Jersey, and from February through April of last year, he allegedly distributed and possessed images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Mickel used email accounts to distribute these materials, and stored hundreds of images and videos on electronic devices in his home. Some of the videos in Mickel’s possession depicted children who were surreptitiously recorded using bathrooms in the Boy Scout camps where Mickel worked.

The count of distribution of child pornography carries a five to 20 years prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. The count of possession of child pornography could land Mickel behind bars for two decades with another $250,000 fine.

On Monday, Mickel had an initial appearance in Newark federal court and was detained.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

