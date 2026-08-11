A little tip to aspiring bad guys (and girls): there are security cameras everywhere.

No matter where you go, where you turn, they will see you!

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Facebook- Millville Police Departmenr Facebook- Millville Police Departmenr

Two Caught on Camera in Millville, New Jersey

Millville Police are sharing photos of "persons of interest" in regards to a theft case.

Police haven't gone as far as to identify the pair as suspects, but is there any doubt?

Officials say the theft investigation revolves around a motorcycle or ATV.

The photos have been posted to the department's Facebook page. If you can help with information or identification, you're urged to contact police at their station, or by calling (856) 825-7010. Police say any reports will remain anonymous.

Shoplifting Investigation Underway in Millville

Police are also investigating a shoplifting case in Millville. They've posted this about that case:

SOURCE: Millville Police Department

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