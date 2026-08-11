If you’re trying to buy a home in New Jersey, you already know the market is brutal. New data just dropped the ultimate reality check about what parents are willing to pay for a zip code. A fresh study by K12 reveals that NJ has the second-largest raw dollar gap in the entire country for school districts.

Homes in the state’s top-rated school areas cost a staggering $480k+ more than homes in lower-rated areas that are clocking in at over double the price. While wanting the best for your kids makes total sense, to me, it begs the question: at what point does chasing a school district stop being about education and morph into a status symbol?

When House-Poor Becomes The Norm

Let’s be SO for real... draining your entire savings just to brag about a blue-ribbon district feels wild to me. Families are out here cutting vacations, delaying major life purchases, and swallowing an extra grand or more a month in housing costs just to make it happen.

Here's the thing, though. Does a fancy address replace actual parenting? I think not. The point is, if you're completely house-poor, you might accidentally rob your kids of other core experiences like club sports, travel, and hobbies outside the classroom.

READ MORE: NJ Schools Ranked Among The Best School Systems In The Country

Finding The Balance

Newsflash: New Jersey’s baseline educational institutions are already ahead of most of the country. Instead of bleeding your bank account dry for absolute perfection, finding a realistic middle ground keeps your sanity intact while leaving room to actually enjoy life.

Of course, school is important. A good education is a solid foundation for the future. Still, putting to much stock in one specific district if it means sacrificing too much may not be the best way to ensure a good education is to be had by all of your children.

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Take A Look At Some Of NJ's National Blue Ribbon Schools Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman