$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ

New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.

Jersey's newest millionaires

The ticket worth $2 million was sold in Union County at Krauszer’s Food Store in Westfield. The other was sold in Middlesex County at Sunny Mart Food Store in Port Reading.

Even more winners

Additionally, three tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, which makes them each worth $50,000.

Those tickets were sold at

Woodstown Conoco on Route 40 in Pilesgrove, Salem County

News Plus on Mule Road in Toms River, Ocean County

7-Eleven in Teaneck, Bergen County

Check your numbers

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19th, drawing were 06, 08, 15, 27, and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X.

With no jackpot winner, Powerball rolls to $550,000,000 for Saturday night's drawing.

