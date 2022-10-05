Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

Mega MIllions card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.

That winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek on Morris Ave. in Union, Union County.

Another big winner

One other ticket matched four of the five white balls Tuesday night. That winning ticket, worth $10,000, was sold at Wawa at Route 72 and Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin.

What's next

With no big winner, the jackpot for Friday night's Mega Million jackpot now stands at $410 million.

If you're playing, good luck!

