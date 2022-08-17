My First New Jersey Blue Claws Game Was Awesome, And Not What I Was Expecting

I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest baseball fan on the planet.

Get our free mobile app

Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love going into the city to see a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park with my wife but I'm mainly there to drink beer.

My wife on the other hand is a huge baseball fan.

So, when the opportunity presented itself to go see a BlueClaws game last night, it was an easy answer; of course!

Now, when we lived in State College Pennsylvania, we lived right down the road from a draft league stadium and would see games there pretty often.

I was kind of expecting something similar when we went to the BlueClaws, but paint me surprised when I saw not only the caliber of the players but also the awesomeness of Shore Town Ballpark.

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash loading...

The seamless combination of beach and baseball was so cool!

Plus they had so much to do; between mini golf, a sand bar, a restaurant that overlooks the ball park, boardwalk games, fire pits, a bouncy house and of course ballpark food.

Even if you aren't the biggest baseball fan around (like me) you can still have fun.

Minor league baseball games are just more fun than going to see the majors play.

They had so much 'in between' inning entertainment that there wasn't really much downtime.

They had Eye Ball races, Pork Roll Egg and Cheese races, Hot Dog races, and a T shirt toss.

That was all before the fifth inning!

Photo by Ray Shrewsberry on Unsplash Photo by Ray Shrewsberry on Unsplash loading...

Also, pretty cool that the BlueClaws a minor league affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies!

Needless to say, after last night I'm a true Blue Claws fan and can't wait to get back to the stadium to take my friends out!