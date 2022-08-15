College Students: We’re Looking for a Few Radio Station Interns

Here's a way to learn about all things broadcasting without sitting in a college classroom, while earning college credit.

Townsquare Media South Jersey is looking for interns for the fall semester for our Atlantic City-based radio stations including Cat Country 107.3, Lite 96.9 WFPG, SoJO 104.9, 97.3 ESPN, WPG Talk Radio, and Rock 104.1.

As an intern, you'll spend time "learning the ropes" of the radio business.

You'll spend most of your time interacting with the public in our promotions/marketing department and our "street teams."

You should have a valid driver's license, computer skills, a desire to interact with people, and the ability to stand for multiple hours and lift/move 40-pound objects. You also must be enrolled in a college or university with the ability to earn credit for this unpaid position.

If you're interested in applying, please email jennifer.smith@townsquaremedia.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

