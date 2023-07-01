Food Network named NJ’s best over-the-top treat and it’s massive

It’s hard not to indulge in the sweetest treats during the summertime, especially with carnival/fair eats and boardwalk food. How do you say no to funnel cake and ice cream in the summertime?

But that’s why cheat days exist and thanks to FoodNetwork.com, you can go ahead and try out the best over-the-top treat that New Jersey serves.

Now this particular dish comes from a particular New Jersey restaurant that has an amazing reputation and is known for its crazy menu.

The Brownstone Pancake Factory has a few locations around New Jersey:

860 River Road, Edgewater, NJ

717 E. Palisade Avenue, Englewood Cliffs, NJ

979 Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick, NJ

3445 US-9, Freehold, NJ

They have been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” so you know they have a fantastic menu and you know it’s probably difficult to either get a reservation or you’ll be waiting a long time to get a table.

But once you are inside, you have the option to enjoy a regular breakfast of just eggs, bacon, and a short stack of pancakes, or you can indulge in some of their crazy concoctions.

Before I fill you in on the item that is named the best over-the-top treat in the state, let me show you what the Brownstone is all about.

The Kit Kat Pancake Shake

The Cubano Burger

The M&M Chocolate Fudge Cake Shake

The Chicken Fritter Churro French Toast

The Blue Cookie Monster Shake

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Spicy Pepperoni Vodka Fries

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake Pancakes

I think you get the idea.

So the dish that made Food Network’s best over-the-top treat in New Jersey?

The Fried Oreo Cheesecake Pancakes

Can you say best cheat day ever?

