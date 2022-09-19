Food Network’s Guy Fieri to Feature Northfield NJ Restaurant Again

There's that man again!

The Food Network's Guy Fieri will once again be bringing his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" TV show to South Jersey this week as Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield will again be featured on the show.

The segment, according to Carluccio's Facebook page, will air this Friday (September 23rd) at 9 pm. "Tune in.... to see your favorite local pizza shop featured on the show and watch Carluccio in action!!!"

According to an episode listing, Fieri will apparently be focused on the restaurant's gnocchi dish:

"Guy Fieri looks for culinary creations you can really sink your teeth into, including a New Hampshire catering truck full of beef tips, shrimp and dirty bird wings. Then, there's rockin' pierogi in Ohio and homemade gnocchi at a New Jersey eatery."

On their menu found online, Carluccio's offers a Stuffed Gnocchi Entree (Guy Fiere's Favorite) which is described as, "Fresh Gnocchi Stuffed with Stracciatella Tossed in

Our Basil Pesto, Italian Sausage, Topped with Burrata."

This isn't the first time "Triple D" paid Carluccio's a visit. Check this out:

