Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.

Yes, Guy Fieri is the last word in street food. Leave the fine-dining to someone else, please. When you want to know where to go to get real stick-to-your-ribs-food, then Guy is your guy. Even more than that, Guy knows real food lives in Jersey, that's why he keeps coming back.

He can’t stay away. The host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is back in New Jersey because Guy knows what’s good, and Jersey serves it up. The latest joint to be highlighted? Joe's Meat Market in South Bound Brook in Somerset County and they did not disappoint.

You’ll be able to see it on an upcoming episode of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. according to The Patch. Joe’s Meat Market has been open for 30 years which puts them in the category of New Jersey staple.

I find it hard to believe that 1991 was 30 years ago, but that is when they opened serving meats, cheeses, bread, salads, sweets, and don’t forget their pizzeria.

If you want to check them out for yourself, it is worth the drive to 28 Main St. in South Bound Brook in Somerset County.

