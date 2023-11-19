For Sale: There’s a Virtual Palace in This Atlantic City Building

Have you ever looked at a building and wondered, "I wonder what it looks like inside that building?"



We found a pretty plain, dingy-looking building in Atlantic City for sale, and we looked inside, thanks to Realtor.com.

Our reaction is, "WOW!"

Check out this building for sale in Atlantic City

The building is located on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. It's the beach block but not on the beach side.

The whole building is for sale, with an asking price of $10,900,000.

The realtor is Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox & Roach, Margate.

It's a combination business and residential building.

The first 6 floors are office space. OK, blah, blah, blah.

The top two floors are a grand residential space

Grand is certainly the word!

The living area contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and 5,775 square feet of living space.

A grand staircase, enormous views, and more await the new owners of this building.

Notice the indoor pool and sauna, the gym, and the rooftop living space.

This is such a hidden gem!

Check out all the photos below.

I'll be expecting an invitation to your first party!

SOURCE: Realtor.com

