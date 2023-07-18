Lord Stanley was down the shore, but it wasn't because the Philadelphia Flyers brought it there.

Former Flyers head coach John Stevens, who is now an assistant coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, brought the Stanley Cup back to 7 Mile Island for the second time.

Here is what he told NHL.com

"The first time we took it to Canada where I grew up," Stevens said. "The second time we brought it to Sea Isle, where the kids grew up. This time it's coming back to Sea Isle. It's been almost a decade, nine years, since we won it last. We're trying to tone it down a little bit. Just kind of casually hanging out, relax with friends and family and now the kids' friends."

Stevens of course coached the Flyers from the 2006 season before being fired during the 2009-10 season. During his 263 games with the Flyers, Stevens went 120-109-34 and was 11-12 in the playoffs.

"This is where I come to recharge my batteries," he said. "We've always had this as our anchor to come back to. It's kind of our home base, our roots now. ... This time we just we wanted to get the Cup here and spend some time at the house and not leave the island. It's just a wonderful place to spend time with family and friends. The kids have lots of good friends around here too, and they're all excited about it. So it's just more about sharing it with your family and close friends.

Stevens said he planned on taking the Cup around the island, a visit with Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio and some of Sea Isle City workers and the first responders in town.

"We just really want to say thank you to the support workers in our town, I think they do a terrific job," he said. "'So we're going to take it by [City Hall] and hopefully see the police, fire and ambulance crews, and the Welcome Center. All the people that have given so much time to make Sea Isle such a wonderful place."

Here are some of the pictures that were sent to the Sports Bash on Monday.

The first picture was at the Sacred Heart church in Avalon, sent in from Bob in EHT. The second picture was taken at Paddy's Green next to O'Donnels Pour House in Sea Isleand the third one was taken in Sea Isle on Sea Isle Jitney.

Hopefully the next time we see the Stanley Cup in Sea Isle it because the Flyers win it and bring it down there for a party.

The Cup also took a trip on the Cape May - Lewes Ferry, heading over to Delaware in some pictures sent to us by Michael Porch. who is the Marketing Manager for the Cape May - Lewes Ferry and riding with the cup is Katy Boettinger who is executive with Vegas Knights.

