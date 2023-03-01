Former Press of Atlantic City Office Building To Get New Purpose

As newspapers continue to decline in America, many of them have been forced to sell their office buildings in order to find a way to stay in business.

The former Press of Atlantic City office building in Pleasantville, New Jersey will continue to get a new and improved lease on life.

The Ideal Institute of Technology (ITNJ) will break ground for a $ 4 million expansion on the property once owned by The Press of Atlantic City on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

The expansion project will address three IITNJ education initiatives:

Advanced Manufacturing.

Aquaponics/Agrotech Research.

Testing Center.

The goal is to bring the best and brightest to collaborate together and provide students, faculty, and industry professionals the direct ability to work with the latest technologies, resources, and networks.

The mission is to pursue excellence, by displaying innovation and creativity.

The new hub will include the following:

30,000-square-foot facility, which will be used as an Entrepreneurship and Technology Hub. An additional 15,000-square-foot area for the Business Accelerator and Incubator program. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 2023. A 14,000-square-foot School of Advanced Manufacturing will be constructed. A 14,000-square-foot School of Aquaponics will be introduced during the year for greenhouse research and training in Aggrotech. IITNJ also intends to strengthen its veterans' program and provide more opportunities for veterans.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on these new initiatives and hope to become a magnet for creating a national model," said Ren Parikh, founder of IITNJ. *We want this campus to become a leading destination for entrepreneurship and technology.”

There’s more, as they also have redevelopment plans for the Pleasantville Center City currently underway.

This includes the construction of the Ideal Hotel Management Institute, comprised of a microbrewery, banquet hall, 30-room hotel, and more.

More information is available at:

www.itnj.org

SOURCE : Lisa Johnson Communications.

