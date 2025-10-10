Sometimes crimes are solved quickly.

Other times - not so much.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit is still looking to solve a murder from 2022, and their asking the public for help.

Looking to Solve Pleasantville, New Jersey Murder Case

Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office say they are still investigating the shooting death of Craig Wyatt, 55, from October 4, 2022.

Wyatt was found just before 11 pm in the 200 black of 4th Avenue in Pleasantville. He was unconscious, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say their investigation is still ongoing - 3 years later.

No other information on the case has been made available.

Can Your Help Solve the Crime?

Officials with the Major Crimes Unit are looking for anyone who may have information on the case. If you can help, you're urged to call the Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909- 7800. You can go to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office website and leave an anonymous tip.

In addition, you can also call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers does offer cash rewards for information that leads to a conviction.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

