A New Jersey Transit Bus Driver is in trouble as the result of a fatal accident that happened in Absecon in November.

Pleasantville Man to Face Charges in Accident in Absecon

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Pleasantville man has been indicted on a second-degree charge of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash.

It was on November 30, 2025 that Thomas V. Kyle, 63, of Absecon was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus, while he was attempting to cross Shore Road in Absecon. Kyle was killed in the accident.

Prosecutors say the driver of the bus was Christopher L. Younger, 41, of Pleasantville. They say he failed to stop the bus after the accident.

The crash was investigated by Absecon Police and by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crash Investigations Unit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

