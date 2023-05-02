Free Steering Wheel Locks for South Jersey Hyundai, Kia Drivers

Free Steering Wheel Locks Being Distributed This Week

The Atlantic City Police Department will be distributing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners this week to deter the theft of these vehicles. These vehicles continue to be the most popular cars and SUVs for car thieves, particularly younger people.

How Do You Get a Free Steering Wheel Lock?

The Atlantic City Police has 400 steering wheel locks that will be distributed, for free, to residents that own a Hyundai or Kia. To get yours, bring your Hyundai and Kia vehicle or a copy of your registration and your driver's license to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, 2715 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City by Friday, May 5 between 8 am and 4 pm.

How Did the Trend of Stealing These Vehicles Begin?

This trend in Hyundai and Kia thefts seems to have originated in a TikTok video by a group calling themselves the Kia Boys (or Kia Boyz) revealing how easy it is to steal some modern Kia and Hyundai models with everyday tools.

This led to the so-called Kia Challenge, where people across the nation tried their hand at stealing these vulnerable cars, then shared their success on TikTok and YouTube. The trend is now gaining in popularity across South Jersey

Why Are Hyundai and Kia Vehicles Being Stolen?

Many modern Hyundais and Kias lack a useful anti-theft device called an immobilizer, which prevents a vehicle from starting when someone attempts to use a key or key fob that doesn’t match the car.

This means that thieves can simply break into the vehicle, remove the steering column cover, jam a makeshift key into the ignition cylinder, and start the car.

What Else Should Kia and Hyundai Car Owners Do to Protect Their Cars?

Atlantic City Police say Hyundai and Kia have developed software in an attempt to combat thefts and is free to all owners.

"Owners are urged to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the update. For information pertaining to the make and year of Hyundai vehicles that are impacted, go to hyundaiantitheft.com/. For information pertaining to the make and year of Kia vehicles that are impacted, go to https://kiatheft.com/."

