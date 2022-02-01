Fugitive: Man Headed Back to Millville After Being Caught By Florida Police

Police cooperation can solve a lot of problems.

Port St. Lucie, Florida Police have arrested a man wanted in Millville, NJ. Police say he's a wanted fugitive.

Port St. Lucie Police say they had been contacted by Millville Police for help in locating the wanted fugitive, Felix Colon, age 65.

Police say within days one of their officers located Colon, arrested him and took him into custody.

Colon faces active warrants out of Millville for "1st degree aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and 2nd degree sexual assault." He's being held in jail in Florida and will be extradited back to Millville.

SOURCE: Port St. Lucie, Florida Police Department.

Check Out This HUGE Home For Sale In Margate Just on the Market - $5,775,000

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.