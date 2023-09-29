Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week, you're well aware of everyone's sudden fascination with the fact that Taylor Swift seems to have set her sights on the ever-so-popular Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

You know how the Swifties are... anything that Taylor supports, they also get behind. It's not exactly shocking to hear that Kelce's jersey sales SKYROCKETED after Taylor Swift was spotted sitting in the VIP box with his mama, Donna Kelce. It looked like they were getting along, too. So, since the Kelces seem to accept Taylor, Taylor's MASSIVE fandom has accepted Kelce in return. To say they did it with open arms is an understatement at this point.

Still, there are people online trying to warn Kelce what's in store for him should he break Taylor's heart. Not only has one of Travis's exes allegedly reach out, but so have a number of other fans letting him know that he'll be the subject of her next hit song if things go south.

That's the Taylor way, after all. Every single man to break that girl's heart has wound up with a song about them. Is Travis next? Obviously, that'll depend on the success or failure of their relationship. Apparently, Travis is willing to take that risk.

Just in case Travis doesn't really have a grasp on what's in store for him should this relationship turn sour, there's a music maker on Instagram who wrote a sort-of sample song that perfectly exemplifies the type of tune Taylor will craft after the pair parts ways. Honestly, he absolutely nailed it. See for yourself below.

We'll see if Taylor makes it out to any more games this season. If not, maybe Travis dodged a bullet and the pair were just looking for a little fun rather than a full-fledged relationship. Time will tell!

Source: Instagram

