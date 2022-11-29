Galloway Township, NJ Police Hosting Another Coffee with a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week.
You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run.
I love the concept of 'Coffee with a Cop'. It's such a casual, unassuming way to connect with the local law enforcement community, in an environment that helps make residents with questions and concerns feel more comfortable.
Coffee with a Galloway Twp. Cop is happening Wednesday, November 30th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunkin' off Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway.
Police officers will be inside, helping out behind the counter, and maybe even passing you your coffee at the drive-thru window.
Why not say 'hello', AND say 'thanks'. I hope the Galloway Twp. Police do community engagement events like these more often. It's such a nice way for the community to express to the officers how much we appreciate what they do every day to serve and protect.