Man Critical After Rescuing Two Kids at Weymouth Furnace Park

Prayers and positive thoughts today for the man - the hero - who saved two children from drowning Wednesday in the water at Weymouth Furnace Park.

6 ABC reports that the unidentified man was hospitalized after rescuing two children from the Great Egg Harbor River.

Hero has not been identified

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon - near the same location where a 23-year-old man died back in June of 2021.

Here's the story from 6 ABC:

Again, prayers and good thoughts for the man who saved the children.

Park is often crowded

With hot temperatures lately, the Weymouth Furnace Park has been very busy lately, with tons of adults and children in the water, despite signs warning against swimming in the area.

The water through the park is dangerous - deep in several places, with dangerous currents.

Park has a long history

The Atlantic County park has quite a history, dating back to the 1800s, when an iron furnace stood at the site.

According to JerseysBest.com, there was once 17 iron furnaces scattered throughout the Pine Barrens.

"The 85,000-plus acre site of Weymouth Furnace became one of the largest villages in the area, consisting of a church, mansion, gristmill, sawmill and housing for the workers along with the furnace and forge."

Atlantic County acquired the property in 1966, with it eventually becoming a park.

