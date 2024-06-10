Ocean and Atlantic Counties Most Vulnerable to Hurricane in NJ

This isn't really news - especially based on the last major hurricane to hit New Jersey, but Ocean, Monmouth, and Atlantic Counties are the most hurricane-vulnerable counties in the state.

Of course, Superstorm Sandy showed us that, didn't she?

Prince Harry Visits The United States - Day Five Getty Images loading...

Ocean County called most hurricane-vulnerable in New Jersey

The folks at Lawnstarter.com did a study and found out which states are the most likely to be impacted by hurricanes in 2024.

Over 300 counties were ranked in the study, and half of the top 100 counties are in Florida or South Carolina.

Ten years of hurricanes were studied, with data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the numbers. Additionally, the study looked at hurricane risk assessments and anticipated financial loss from hurricanes.

Recovery Continues Two Weeks After Superstorm Sandy Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Hurricane Names for 2024.

Ocean County was the highest-ranked New Jersey county on the list, coming in 78th place. Monmouth County was the next-highest, at 104th place. Atlantic County showed up at #133.

Other New Jersey counties included Burlington at #165, Hudson at #168, and Cape May at #177, Perhaps it was the "Cape May Bubble" that helped it fare a little better than others.

Get our free mobile app

Top five counties overall

The study found the top 5 most hurricane-vulnerable counties to be Broward County Florida, Palm Beach County Florida, Charleston County South Carolina, Miami-Dade Florida, and Horry County South Carolina.

Hurricane season is considered to run from June 1st - November 30th.

SOURCE: Lawnstarter.com

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.