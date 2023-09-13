Grab The Milk! Yum It’s New Jersey’s Best Cookie
Ok grab the milk, get the cookies, and start dunking! That was something we did as kids often. Cookies are great, even the word is cute "cookies". I think for us as kids it was straight-from-the-store cookies LOL It was either "Chips A'Hoy" or Oreos as our favorite pick. Oreos, by the way, hold their form best in milk. These days I'm not a big milk drinker so on occasion the cookie goes great in coffee. Recently Lovefood did an article all about the best cookies in America. "Who doesn't love a cookie that's crisp on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? Whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the country is filled with the most incredible sweet creations."
According to Savory Experiments, here are the most popular cookies in America:
- ONE. Chocolate Chip Cookies
- TWO. Peanut Butter Cookies
- THREE. Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- FOUR. Peanut Butter Blossoms
- FIVE. Sugar Cookies
I think I agree with this list. The peanut butter blossom, which I didn't know that is what they were called, is a very popular holiday cookie as is the sugar cookie. The chocolate chip, peanut butter, or oatmeal cookies are everyday cookies that we enjoy on a regular basis.
So where are the best cookies in New Jersey? What is the favorite type of cookie in New Jersey? According to Lovefood, you have to travel to Essex County. "There are many things that brunch spot The Corner does exceptionally well: tasty avocado toast, pancakes, and top-notch coffee. But the chocolate chip cookie is in a league of its own. It's something of a local legend, and has been known to sell out early in the morning, leaving many disappointed."
Have You been to The Corner in Montclair? Have you tried their chocolate chips? Give us your review and post your comments below. Now let's get some cookies lol
