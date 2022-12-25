Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookie

Eating could easily be named an Olympic sport in New Jersey, so we know a little something about great food, whether it's a savory meal or a sweet treat. And we now know what our favorite and delicious Christmas cookie is just in time for the holiday weekend.

Maybe you're heading to a friend or family member's house for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. You certainly don't want to show up empty-handed. If you know the hosts have plenty of wine, your next go-to idea is dessert.

So, which is New Jersey's favorite dessert for the holidays? If you guessed Christmas cookies, you'd be right, but here in the food capital of the world, you might need to be a little more specific than that.

There is one type of Christmas cookie that stands head and shoulders above the rest in New Jersey, and it should come as a surprise to exactly no one.

Just think about it. You can't drive for more than a quarter mile in the Garden State without passing a pizzeria, and if you somehow manage to go pizza-less for a few blocks, you probably pass two nice Italian restaurants.

So the favorite cookie in New Jersey, according to Mashed is pretty much a no-brainer. Here in New Jersey, our top Christmas cookie is the Italian Christmas cookie. We're not alone either, since most of the northeast seems to agree with us.

We hope you enjoy the festivities this weekend and don't forget to follow that great holiday meal with a few delicious Italian cookies and a nice cup of coffee.

