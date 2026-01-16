Feeling the winter blues in South Jersey? It’s time to take summer back. Good news is no plane ticket required. Island Waterpark inside Showboat in Atlantic City brings warm-weather vibes all year long, making it the ultimate family-friendly escape during the cold winter months.

I've been here many times with both friends and family and it's a great way to escape the frigid South Jersey temps for a little bit of summer love in the dead of winter.

Island Waterpark Slide

Endless Summer At The Largest Indoor Waterpark In The Northeast

Island Waterpark is all about big fun, no matter your age. Drift along the lazy river, challenge your crew to a slide race, or catch a wave on the surf simulator. Talk about epic winter activities, right? Who knew they'd involve a bathing suit!

With epic slides and a climate-controlled 84-degree environment year-round, it’s basically summer on demand… even when it’s freezing outside.

Island Drift Lazy River

A Win For Kids And Adults

Yes, the kids will absolutely lose their minds having so much fun. My nephews always have a ball. But, adults get their own slice of paradise, too. Paradise Island is a 21+ tropical escape where summer vibes never end. Trust me, I could use some right about now. It's so dang cold out!

Sip cocktails at Atlantic City’s only swim-up bar, catch the big game on giant screens, or fully unwind with a poolside massage. Yup, they have those, too.

Upgrade The Fun

Celebrating something special? The VIP Party Package levels things up with bottle service, Island Waterpark admission, free parking, and more.

Whether it’s a birthday, group hang, or just a well-deserved weekend treat, this is how you do it in style.

Island Waterpark Cabanas

The Perfect 3-Day Weekend Getaway

Whether you’re basking in tropical vibes or staying cozy while the kids splash away, Island Waterpark and Paradise Island will leave you with unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Say bye-bye to winter blues… at least for a few hours.

