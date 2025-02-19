Stupid Study Says New Jersey Doesn’t Spend Much on Groceries (WHAT?)

Stupid Study Says New Jersey Doesn&#8217;t Spend Much on Groceries (WHAT?)

Whatchu Talkin' `Bout, Willis?

Here's some good news: Apparently you're not spending that much on groceries!

You could have fooled me!

New Jersey dead last in study

So, there's this study from Wallet Hub that looks at what people in each state spend on groceries, and the study determined that we here in New Jersey spend the least of any state.

That's the least amount of our income on groceries.

According to the study, we people here in Jersey spend just 1.5% of our income on groceries.

(Frankly, I think it's all the people in the really expensive houses moving the curve for the rest of us....)

Do you only spend 1.5% of your income on groceries?

How is that even possible?

Let's do some math:

According to statista.com, the median family income in New Jersey in 2023 was $91,590.

To make it easy, well round it up to an even $100,000 a year.

If your household income is $100,000 a year, and you spend 1.5% of your income on groceries, that's only $1,500 a year. That breaks down to only $28 a week.

In what world is someone only spending $28 a week on groceries? (A carton of eggs is almost $28 on its own! OK, not really....)

How much are you spending on groceries in New Jersey?

Are you spending only 1.5% of your income on groceries? How many hundreds of dollars are you spending on grocery shopping each week?

Is my math wrong?

Happy shopping!

SOURCE: Wallet Hub

