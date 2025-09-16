The rumors are true, and my heart is about to burst out of my chest with pure, unadulterated joy. As a South Jersey girl who practically lives on a two-soda diet (it's either Diet Coke or Diet Dr. Pepper, no in-betweens!), this news is hitting me right in the feels.

Grab your solo cups and your favorite playlist, because we’re about to take a trip back in time!

Diet Coke Lime Is On Its Way... Again!

Remember back in the day? The early 2000s, flip phones, and the sweet, tangy taste of Diet Coke Lime? I LOVED it. It was my go-to mixer in college. Rum and Diet Coke Lime? Yes, please. But then, out of nowhere (at least for me), it vanished. Gone. Poof! Since 2018, we’ve been living in a Diet Coke Lime-less world, and honestly, it’s been rough.

But now, after what feels like a lifetime, our beloved soda brand is bringing it back. Seriously, the Diet Coke girlies everywhere are rejoicing! The nostalgia is so real, it’s like a warm hug from your middle school self.

Mark Your Calendars: October 6th!

That’s right, my friends. Mark your calendars, set a million reminders, and get ready to storm the grocery stores. I'll be making a B-line to Acme on October 6th. That's the date that Diet Coke Lime will officially be hitting shelves nationwide once more.

You can snag it in both cans and 20-ounce bottles. And rumor has it that the 2-liter bottles might be making a comeback too, which would be an absolute game-changer for all our cozy nights in. This isn’t a drill, so you better grab 'em while you can. Who knows how long this sweet reunion will last? Get ready to taste the early 2000s all over again!

