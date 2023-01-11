Hamilton Twp Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen

Can you help find Elijah Ayo?

Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.

Ayo was wearing a black facemask, had a black fanny pack, and was possibly riding a blue bicycle.

No other information was given about Elijah Ayo or why he was in Atlantic City.

If you have any information about Eliah Ayo, contact Hamilton Township Police by calling 609-625-2700.

