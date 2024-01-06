Hammonton NJ Diner Server Gets Big Tip and Touching Note

One never knows how you can make some one's day or even change someone's life.

Whether it's how you interact with someone, a little smile, or even a hug, you can make a difference.

Sometime it's how a business takes care of its customers that can make a big impression.

Silver Coin Diner server gets a nice tip and a special note

The Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton has shared a note on Facebook that one of its servers received from a recent customer.

They say along with the note was "an extremely large tip."

Here's what the note said:

"Today is ten years since my precious angel, Edmond passed at 6 years old. This was his favorite diner. Thank you for your wonderful service today. When life is tough, remember to stand strong."

Not a dry eye in the diner

The Silver Coin's Facebook post included the fact that "Not a dry eye has read this note."

This note shows that not only did the unnamed server make a great impression, but that the management of Silver Coin Diner has done a great job in serving their customers, and preparing their staff.

Congratulations, Silver Coin and staff - we salute you!

SOURCE: Facebook - Silver Coin Diner

