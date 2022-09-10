Have you seen Kaleigh Healey?

That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area.

Kaleigh is described as 5' 3", weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair, which was colored blond at one time recently.

26-year-old Kaleigh Healey of Collings Lakes, NJ - Photo: Hamilton Township Police Department

If you have seen Kaleigh Healey, you are urged to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700 or dial 9-1-1.

